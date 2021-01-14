GSE Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) went up by 18.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.85. The company’s stock price has collected 13.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/14/20 that GSE Wins Two Master Services Agreements Worth $35 Million with Major US Utility for Contract Workforce Support

Is It Worth Investing in GSE Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :GVP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GVP is at 1.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for GSE Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.50, which is -$0.26 below the current price. GVP currently public float of 16.41M and currently shorts hold a 0.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GVP was 214.88K shares.

GVP’s Market Performance

GVP stocks went up by 13.85% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.31% and a quarterly performance of 45.10%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.80% for GSE Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 28.37% for GVP stocks with a simple moving average of 65.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GVP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GVP stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for GVP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GVP in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $5 based on the research report published on October 31st of the previous year 2018.

Dougherty & Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GVP reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $7.50. The rating they have provided for GVP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 10th, 2010.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to GVP, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on August 10th of the previous year.

GVP Trading at 45.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GVP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.66%, as shares surge +18.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +65.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GVP rose by +17.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3840. In addition, GSE Systems Inc. saw 12.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GVP starting from Corey William S. Jr., who purchase 21,800 shares at the price of $1.14 back on Dec 10. After this action, Corey William S. Jr. now owns 50,316 shares of GSE Systems Inc., valued at $24,852 using the latest closing price.

Corey William S. Jr., the Director of GSE Systems Inc., purchase 3,200 shares at $1.14 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that Corey William S. Jr. is holding 28,516 shares at $3,648 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GVP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.20 for the present operating margin

+21.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for GSE Systems Inc. stands at -14.56. The total capital return value is set at -4.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.72. Equity return is now at value -109.30, with -30.80 for asset returns.

Based on GSE Systems Inc. (GVP), the company’s capital structure generated 112.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.94. Total debt to assets is 37.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.27 and the total asset turnover is 1.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.