Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) went up by 6.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.72. The company’s stock price has collected 14.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/11/21 that Generation Bio Announces Closing of Public Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ :GBIO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Generation Bio Co. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $35.67, which is $7.07 above the current price. GBIO currently public float of 31.80M and currently shorts hold a 5.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GBIO was 366.68K shares.

GBIO’s Market Performance

GBIO stocks went up by 14.86% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.39% and a quarterly performance of 2.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.42% for Generation Bio Co.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.49% for GBIO stocks with a simple moving average of 4.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GBIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GBIO stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for GBIO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GBIO in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $31 based on the research report published on July 07th of the previous year 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GBIO reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for GBIO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 07th, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to GBIO, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on July 07th of the previous year.

GBIO Trading at -15.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.61%, as shares sank -19.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBIO rose by +14.86%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.91. In addition, Generation Bio Co. saw 0.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GBIO starting from Angelino Mark D., who sale 5,301 shares at the price of $34.98 back on Dec 15. After this action, Angelino Mark D. now owns 345,637 shares of Generation Bio Co., valued at $185,431 using the latest closing price.

Stanton Matthew, the Chief Scientific Officer of Generation Bio Co., sale 10,540 shares at $37.62 during a trade that took place back on Dec 10, which means that Stanton Matthew is holding 198,154 shares at $396,499 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GBIO

The total capital return value is set at -136.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -134.76.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.98.