Escalade Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) went down by -7.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.80. The company’s stock price has collected -5.04% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/07/20 that Escalade Sports Expands into Water Sports and Recreation Category with RAVE Sports Acquisition

Is It Worth Investing in Escalade Incorporated (NASDAQ :ESCA) Right Now?

Escalade Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.60 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ESCA is at 1.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Escalade Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.00, which is $4.26 above the current price. ESCA currently public float of 9.15M and currently shorts hold a 4.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ESCA was 60.05K shares.

ESCA’s Market Performance

ESCA stocks went down by -5.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.43% and a quarterly performance of 5.01%, while its annual performance rate touched 126.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.98% for Escalade Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.74% for ESCA stocks with a simple moving average of 31.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESCA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESCA stocks, with Wunderlich repeating the rating for ESCA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ESCA in the upcoming period, according to Wunderlich is $16 based on the research report published on June 20th of the previous year 2016.

Wunderlich, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ESCA reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for ESCA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 13th, 2016.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to ESCA, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

ESCA Trading at -0.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESCA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.27%, as shares surge +2.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESCA fell by -5.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +305.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.80. In addition, Escalade Incorporated saw -2.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESCA starting from Glazer Walter P. Jr., who purchase 884 shares at the price of $18.43 back on Dec 10. After this action, Glazer Walter P. Jr. now owns 273,332 shares of Escalade Incorporated, valued at $16,288 using the latest closing price.

Glazer Walter P. Jr., the Director of Escalade Incorporated, purchase 5,000 shares at $18.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that Glazer Walter P. Jr. is holding 272,448 shares at $92,495 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESCA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.14 for the present operating margin

+22.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Escalade Incorporated stands at +4.02. The total capital return value is set at 7.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.69. Equity return is now at value 17.80, with 14.10 for asset returns.

Based on Escalade Incorporated (ESCA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.97. Total debt to assets is 0.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.74 and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.77.