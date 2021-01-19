Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) went down by -0.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.97. Press Release reported on 01/06/21 that Citius Pharmaceuticals to Present Update on Proprietary Product Candidates at Two Virtual Conferences in January

Is It Worth Investing in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :CTXR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CTXR is at 1.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.00. CTXR currently public float of 43.27M and currently shorts hold a 3.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CTXR was 716.77K shares.

CTXR’s Market Performance

CTXR stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.61% and a quarterly performance of 6.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.43% for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.91% for CTXR stocks with a simple moving average of 10.79% for the last 200 days.

CTXR Trading at 8.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTXR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.41%, as shares surge +4.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTXR remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0900. In addition, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 10.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CTXR

The total capital return value is set at -59.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -59.42. Equity return is now at value -66.70, with -52.50 for asset returns.

Based on Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR), the company’s capital structure generated 4.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.86. Total debt to assets is 3.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.91.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.41.