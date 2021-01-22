Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) went down by -1.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $113.53. The company’s stock price has collected -0.84% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/12/21 that Berkeley Lights Launches Opto Plasma B Discovery 4.0 to Accelerate Therapeutic Antibody Discovery Against Difficult Targets

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Berkeley Lights Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $92.33, which is $10.45 above the current price. BLI currently public float of 27.20M and currently shorts hold a 6.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BLI was 479.75K shares.

BLI’s Market Performance

BLI stocks went down by -0.84% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.88% and a quarterly performance of 5.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.30% for Berkeley Lights Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.86% for BLI stocks with a simple moving average of 7.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLI stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for BLI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BLI in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $95 based on the research report published on November 10th of the previous year 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLI reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for BLI stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on August 11th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to BLI, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on August 11th of the previous year.

BLI Trading at -6.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.60%, as shares sank -23.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLI fell by -4.58%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.62. In addition, Berkeley Lights Inc. saw -7.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLI starting from KHANDROS IGOR Y, who sale 159,692 shares at the price of $82.56 back on Dec 10. After this action, KHANDROS IGOR Y now owns 10,211,628 shares of Berkeley Lights Inc., valued at $13,184,172 using the latest closing price.

WIIG Communications Management, the 10% Owner of Berkeley Lights Inc., sale 183,018 shares at $82.56 during a trade that took place back on Dec 10, which means that WIIG Communications Management is holding 12,276,309 shares at $15,109,966 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.17 for the present operating margin

+76.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Berkeley Lights Inc. stands at -32.28. The total capital return value is set at -14.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.49.

Based on Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI), the company’s capital structure generated 34.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.50.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.21.