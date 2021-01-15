Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) went down by -0.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.80. The company’s stock price has collected -3.07% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 9 hours ago that INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates BPFH, OXFD, PNM, ANH, XLNX, IPHI; Shareholders Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

Is It Worth Investing in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE :ANH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ANH is at 2.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.50, which is -$0.03 below the current price. ANH currently public float of 97.26M and currently shorts hold a 3.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ANH was 1.32M shares.

ANH’s Market Performance

ANH stocks went down by -3.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.20% and a quarterly performance of 47.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.79% for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.13% for ANH stocks with a simple moving average of 38.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANH stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for ANH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ANH in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $2.25 based on the research report published on April 24th of the previous year 2020.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to ANH, setting the target price at $5.75 in the report published on July 17th of the previous year.

ANH Trading at 8.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares sank -2.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANH fell by -3.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +123.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.64. In addition, Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation saw -6.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANH starting from Mielle Dominique, who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $23.15 back on Jun 05. After this action, Mielle Dominique now owns 1,000 shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation, valued at $34,725 using the latest closing price.

Mielle Dominique, the Director of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation, purchase 4,000 shares at $1.93 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Mielle Dominique is holding 45,000 shares at $7,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.63 for the present operating margin

+94.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation stands at -33.90. The total capital return value is set at -1.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.71. Equity return is now at value -32.40, with -3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH), the company’s capital structure generated 748.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.21. Total debt to assets is 86.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 135.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 28.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.03.