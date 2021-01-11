AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) went down by -4.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.72. The company’s stock price has collected 29.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/10/20 that AgEagle Aerial Systems Selected to Participate in the Unmanned Aircraft System Integration Pilot Program (IPP) in State of Kansas

Is It Worth Investing in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX :UAVS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for UAVS is at 5.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $453.75. UAVS currently public float of 47.55M and currently shorts hold a 5.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UAVS was 5.33M shares.

UAVS’s Market Performance

UAVS stocks went up by 29.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 204.30% and a quarterly performance of 235.78%, while its annual performance rate touched 1316.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 22.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.51% for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 54.69% for UAVS stocks with a simple moving average of 239.18% for the last 200 days.

UAVS Trading at 121.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.15%, as shares surge +189.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +257.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAVS rose by +29.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2,201.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.29. In addition, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. saw 29.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UAVS starting from Mooney Barrett, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $6.03 back on Dec 30. After this action, Mooney Barrett now owns 100,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., valued at $150,625 using the latest closing price.

Gardner Thomas J, the Director of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., sale 145,305 shares at $3.36 during a trade that took place back on Dec 18, which means that Gardner Thomas J is holding 0 shares at $487,501 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UAVS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-795.21 for the present operating margin

-25.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. stands at -850.32. The total capital return value is set at -43.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.80. Equity return is now at value -91.80, with -87.70 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 9.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.