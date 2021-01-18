Greenhill & Co. Inc. (NYSE:GHL) went down by -6.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.08. The company’s stock price has collected -1.14% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/11/21 that Fernando Soriano has Joined Greenhill as Co-Head of Latin America

Is It Worth Investing in Greenhill & Co. Inc. (NYSE :GHL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GHL is at 0.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.67, which is -$0.36 below the current price. GHL currently public float of 13.95M and currently shorts hold a 4.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GHL was 90.28K shares.

GHL’s Market Performance

GHL stocks went down by -1.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.66% and a quarterly performance of -11.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.72% for Greenhill & Co. Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.82% for GHL stocks with a simple moving average of 13.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GHL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GHL stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for GHL by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for GHL in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $11.50 based on the research report published on November 03rd of the previous year 2020.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GHL reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for GHL stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on October 09th, 2020.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Underperform” to GHL, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on April 30th of the previous year.

GHL Trading at 1.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GHL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.39%, as shares sank -5.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GHL fell by -1.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.89. In addition, Greenhill & Co. Inc. saw 7.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GHL starting from BOK SCOTT L, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $10.66 back on Nov 05. After this action, BOK SCOTT L now owns 1,132,038 shares of Greenhill & Co. Inc., valued at $533,000 using the latest closing price.

BOK SCOTT L, the Chairman & CEO of Greenhill & Co. Inc., purchase 34,600 shares at $11.33 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that BOK SCOTT L is holding 1,082,038 shares at $392,018 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GHL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.31 for the present operating margin

+95.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Greenhill & Co. Inc. stands at +3.65. The total capital return value is set at 4.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.94. Equity return is now at value -38.10, with -1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Greenhill & Co. Inc. (GHL), the company’s capital structure generated 870.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.69. Total debt to assets is 78.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 792.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.61.