GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) went down by -7.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.25. The company’s stock price has collected 0.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/01/20 that GoHealth Appoints Dr. Paul Hain, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer

Is It Worth Investing in GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ :GOCO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for GoHealth Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.70, which is $4.89 above the current price. GOCO currently public float of 43.40M and currently shorts hold a 7.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GOCO was 1.10M shares.

GOCO’s Market Performance

GOCO stocks went up by 0.82% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.90% and a quarterly performance of 11.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.65% for GoHealth Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.62% for GOCO stocks with a simple moving average of 4.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOCO stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for GOCO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GOCO in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $18 based on the research report published on October 02nd of the previous year 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to GOCO, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on August 10th of the previous year.

GOCO Trading at 18.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.01%, as shares surge +7.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOCO rose by +0.82%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.08. In addition, GoHealth Inc. saw 8.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GOCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.51 for the present operating margin

+63.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for GoHealth Inc. stands at -7.61. The total capital return value is set at 4.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.80.

Based on GoHealth Inc. (GOCO), the company’s capital structure generated 33.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.32. Total debt to assets is 18.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.06.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.62.