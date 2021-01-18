Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) went down by -2.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.03. The company’s stock price has collected -0.53% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/14/21 that Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19

Is It Worth Investing in Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ :GNPX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Genprex Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.00. GNPX currently public float of 35.50M and currently shorts hold a 8.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GNPX was 1.15M shares.

GNPX’s Market Performance

GNPX stocks went down by -0.53% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.28% and a quarterly performance of 3.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 941.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.99% for Genprex Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.73% for GNPX stocks with a simple moving average of 12.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNPX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNPX stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for GNPX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GNPX in the upcoming period, according to Noble Capital Markets is $5 based on the research report published on April 29th of the previous year 2019.

GNPX Trading at 4.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.63%, as shares surge +4.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNPX fell by -0.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.12. In addition, Genprex Inc. saw -9.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GNPX

The total capital return value is set at -179.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -179.00. Equity return is now at value -81.30, with -79.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.83.