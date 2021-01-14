Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) went up by 1.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.56. The company’s stock price has collected 4.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/08/21 that Fulton Financial Corporation Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter/Year-End 2020 Earnings Release and Webcast

Is It Worth Investing in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ :FULT) Right Now?

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.54 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FULT is at 0.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Fulton Financial Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.86, which is -$0.64 below the current price. FULT currently public float of 160.80M and currently shorts hold a 2.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FULT was 953.30K shares.

FULT’s Market Performance

FULT stocks went up by 4.77% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.85% and a quarterly performance of 42.75%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.18% for Fulton Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.48% for FULT stocks with a simple moving average of 32.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FULT

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FULT reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for FULT stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on June 01st, 2020.

FULT Trading at 13.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FULT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, as shares surge +10.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FULT rose by +4.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.20. In addition, Fulton Financial Corporation saw 13.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FULT starting from Sargent Angela M, who sale 8,172 shares at the price of $11.59 back on Jun 04. After this action, Sargent Angela M now owns 50,730 shares of Fulton Financial Corporation, valued at $94,744 using the latest closing price.

Campbell David M, the Sr Executive Vice President of Fulton Financial Corporation, sale 2,302 shares at $11.30 during a trade that took place back on Jun 03, which means that Campbell David M is holding 11,902 shares at $26,009 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FULT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.44 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Fulton Financial Corporation stands at +21.73. The total capital return value is set at 6.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.18. Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT), the company’s capital structure generated 80.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.46. Total debt to assets is 8.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.