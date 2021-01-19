Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) went down by -1.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $273.51. The company’s stock price has collected 16.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/12/21 that Fiverr To Join World’s Leading Brands With National Super Bowl LV Ad Spot

Is It Worth Investing in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE :FVRR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Fiverr International Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $208.00, which is -$82.57 below the current price. FVRR currently public float of 24.22M and currently shorts hold a 6.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FVRR was 1.28M shares.

FVRR’s Market Performance

FVRR stocks went up by 16.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.77% and a quarterly performance of 55.61%, while its annual performance rate touched 909.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.97% for Fiverr International Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.36% for FVRR stocks with a simple moving average of 124.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FVRR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FVRR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for FVRR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FVRR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $270 based on the research report published on January 12th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FVRR reach a price target of $253. The rating they have provided for FVRR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 21st, 2020.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to FVRR, setting the target price at $190 in the report published on October 29th of the previous year.

FVRR Trading at 34.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FVRR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.58%, as shares surge +32.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +69.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FVRR rose by +16.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1,002.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $221.58. In addition, Fiverr International Ltd. saw 36.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FVRR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.70 for the present operating margin

+77.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fiverr International Ltd. stands at -31.91. The total capital return value is set at -33.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.76. Equity return is now at value -6.50, with -4.30 for asset returns.

Based on Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR), the company’s capital structure generated 2.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.00. Total debt to assets is 1.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 55.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.28.