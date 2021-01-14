First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) went down by -1.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $164.92. The company’s stock price has collected 3.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/05/21 that First Republic Bank Declares Dividends on Series J and K Perpetual Preferred Stock

Is It Worth Investing in First Republic Bank (NYSE :FRC) Right Now?

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.83 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FRC is at 1.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for First Republic Bank declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $152.95, which is -$15.84 below the current price. FRC currently public float of 170.74M and currently shorts hold a 1.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FRC was 918.25K shares.

FRC’s Market Performance

FRC stocks went up by 3.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.39% and a quarterly performance of 30.30%, while its annual performance rate touched 33.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.20% for First Republic Bank. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.06% for FRC stocks with a simple moving average of 39.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRC stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for FRC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for FRC in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $126 based on the research report published on December 11th of the previous year 2020.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FRC reach a price target of $115. The rating they have provided for FRC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 17th, 2020.

FRC Trading at 17.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares surge +24.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRC rose by +3.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +86.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $146.79. In addition, First Republic Bank saw 9.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.70 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Republic Bank stands at +22.39. The total capital return value is set at 5.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.23. Equity return is now at value 10.40, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on First Republic Bank (FRC), the company’s capital structure generated 154.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.68. Total debt to assets is 13.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 117.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.