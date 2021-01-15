FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) went up by 9.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.56. The company’s stock price has collected 9.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/22/20 that FibroGen Advances Phase 3 Clinical Development of Pamrevlumab for the Treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis with Initiation of ZEPHYRUS-2

Is It Worth Investing in FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ :FGEN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FGEN is at 1.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for FibroGen Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $61.88, which is $18.82 above the current price. FGEN currently public float of 83.64M and currently shorts hold a 8.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FGEN was 710.67K shares.

FGEN’s Market Performance

FGEN stocks went up by 9.07% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.94% and a quarterly performance of -8.15%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.60% for FibroGen Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.45% for FGEN stocks with a simple moving average of 5.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FGEN

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FGEN reach a price target of $71. The rating they have provided for FGEN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 10th, 2020.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to FGEN, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on May 01st of the previous year.

FGEN Trading at 5.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.19%, as shares surge +3.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FGEN rose by +9.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.78. In addition, FibroGen Inc. saw 16.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FGEN starting from Kurkijarvi Kalevi, who sale 6,001 shares at the price of $40.40 back on Dec 28. After this action, Kurkijarvi Kalevi now owns 33,100 shares of FibroGen Inc., valued at $242,455 using the latest closing price.

Yu K Peony, the Chief Medical Officer of FibroGen Inc., sale 3,350 shares at $41.61 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Yu K Peony is holding 192,292 shares at $139,394 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FGEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.81 for the present operating margin

+91.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for FibroGen Inc. stands at -30.00. The total capital return value is set at -14.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.01. Equity return is now at value -50.20, with -27.70 for asset returns.

Based on FibroGen Inc. (FGEN), the company’s capital structure generated 12.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.97. Total debt to assets is 7.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.84.