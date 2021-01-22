Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) went up by 3.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.21. The company’s stock price has collected 3.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/12/21 that Evofem Biosciences Wins Business Intelligence Group’s BIG Innovation Award 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :EVFM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EVFM is at -0.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Evofem Biosciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.75. EVFM currently public float of 79.94M and currently shorts hold a 14.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EVFM was 2.38M shares.

EVFM’s Market Performance

EVFM stocks went up by 3.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 33.18% and a quarterly performance of 6.44%, while its annual performance rate touched -47.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.40% for Evofem Biosciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.55% for EVFM stocks with a simple moving average of -12.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVFM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVFM stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for EVFM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EVFM in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $5 based on the research report published on October 02nd of the previous year 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVFM reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for EVFM stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on August 20th, 2020.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to EVFM, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on June 08th of the previous year.

EVFM Trading at 19.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVFM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.13%, as shares surge +30.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVFM rose by +3.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.57. In addition, Evofem Biosciences Inc. saw 16.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVFM starting from File Justin J., who purchase 7,760 shares at the price of $2.17 back on Nov 17. After this action, File Justin J. now owns 258,168 shares of Evofem Biosciences Inc., valued at $16,839 using the latest closing price.

Fitzpatrick Alexander A, the General Counsel and Secretary of Evofem Biosciences Inc., purchase 9,090 shares at $2.20 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Fitzpatrick Alexander A is holding 143,542 shares at $19,998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVFM

Equity return is now at value -365.00, with -157.10 for asset returns.

Based on Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM), the company’s capital structure generated 1.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.24.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.09.