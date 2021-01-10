HUTMF Stock with company name 8 Mining Corp trading in OTCQX (USA) since 05, 2018; 8 Mining Corp (HUTMF) is a cryptocurrency mining company that specializes in bitcoin mining with executive team specializes in blockchain, Bitcoin mining, investment banking and venture capital.

HUTMF Stock price jump 53.66% to reach at $6.39 in Friday trading session after company announce a partnership between Hut 8 and Genesis Global Capital, which provides a single point of access for digital asset markets, has enabled the launch of a Bitcoin Yield Account. Hut 8 will receive 4% interest on its BTC holdings through its BTC Yield account.

Hut 8 can increase or decrease holdings of the Genesis Yield Account with one day’s notice with an initial investment of 1000 bitcoin, allowing for both returns and the flexibility essential to continued and strategic growth.

The Hut 8 Company is the first blockchain or cryptocurrency company listed on TSX under the symbol TSX:HUT.

Shares of HUTMF skyrocketed over 130% in last one week and more than 400% in last one month. While average volume for the last week was 2 million and around 1.20 million if we look at the average volume for the month. The revenue for last twelve month was over 20 million which is not bad for a OTC company trading under $7 price tag. Right?

