EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) went down by -8.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $86.17. The company’s stock price has collected -9.00% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 6 hours ago that Some Oil Stocks Fall Hard on Biden Order to Stop Drilling on Federal Land

Is It Worth Investing in EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE :EOG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EOG is at 2.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 21 analysts out of 35 who provided ratings for EOG Resources Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $67.00, which is $10.61 above the current price. EOG currently public float of 581.46M and currently shorts hold a 1.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EOG was 5.58M shares.

EOG’s Market Performance

EOG stocks went down by -9.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.30% and a quarterly performance of 51.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.56% for EOG Resources Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.27% for EOG stocks with a simple moving average of 18.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EOG

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EOG reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for EOG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 06th, 2020.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to EOG, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on October 23rd of the previous year.

EOG Trading at 8.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.89%, as shares surge +9.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +59.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EOG fell by -9.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.13. In addition, EOG Resources Inc. saw 10.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EOG starting from Boedeker Kenneth W., who sale 1,379 shares at the price of $52.00 back on Dec 08. After this action, Boedeker Kenneth W. now owns 26,603 shares of EOG Resources Inc., valued at $71,708 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.09 for the present operating margin

+28.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for EOG Resources Inc. stands at +16.02. The total capital return value is set at 13.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.77. Equity return is now at value -1.50, with -0.80 for asset returns.

Based on EOG Resources Inc. (EOG), the company’s capital structure generated 27.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.64. Total debt to assets is 16.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.