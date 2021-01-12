Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) went up by 1.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.22. The company’s stock price has collected 12.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 8 hours ago that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. to Participate in UBS Winter Infrastructure & Energy Virtual Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE :EPD) Right Now?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.62 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EPD is at 1.36. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 23 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.58, which is $3.56 above the current price. EPD currently public float of 1.47B and currently shorts hold a 2.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EPD was 8.37M shares.

EPD’s Market Performance

EPD stocks went up by 12.86% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.32% and a quarterly performance of 27.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.83% for Enterprise Products Partners L.P.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.20% for EPD stocks with a simple moving average of 20.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPD stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for EPD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EPD in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $22 based on the research report published on November 23rd of the previous year 2020.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EPD reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for EPD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 13th, 2020.

EPD Trading at 11.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.80%, as shares surge +1.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPD rose by +12.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.52. In addition, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. saw 11.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPD starting from TEAGUE AJ, who purchase 5,025 shares at the price of $20.07 back on Dec 03. After this action, TEAGUE AJ now owns 61,746 shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P., valued at $100,837 using the latest closing price.

Rutherford John R, the Director of Enterprise Products Partners L.P., purchase 4,000 shares at $19.22 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that Rutherford John R is holding 28,358 shares at $76,880 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.61 for the present operating margin

+16.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stands at +14.03. The total capital return value is set at 10.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.21. Equity return is now at value 18.10, with 7.20 for asset returns.

Based on Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD), the company’s capital structure generated 112.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.92. Total debt to assets is 45.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.