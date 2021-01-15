Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) went up by 3.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $106.37. The company’s stock price has collected 9.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/13/21 that Entegris Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ :ENTG) Right Now?

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 55.66 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ENTG is at 1.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Entegris Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $93.11, which is -$15.49 below the current price. ENTG currently public float of 133.93M and currently shorts hold a 1.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ENTG was 756.19K shares.

ENTG’s Market Performance

ENTG stocks went up by 9.19% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.91% and a quarterly performance of 31.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 103.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.75% for Entegris Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.33% for ENTG stocks with a simple moving average of 52.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENTG

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENTG reach a price target of $50, previously predicting the price at $61. The rating they have provided for ENTG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 23rd, 2020.

ENTG Trading at 17.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.10% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.09%, as shares surge +11.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENTG rose by +9.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +142.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.09. In addition, Entegris Inc. saw 13.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENTG starting from OLSON PAUL L H, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $97.55 back on Dec 15. After this action, OLSON PAUL L H now owns 35,740 shares of Entegris Inc., valued at $97,546 using the latest closing price.

Shaner William James, the SVP & GM, AMH of Entegris Inc., sale 3,100 shares at $99.18 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Shaner William James is holding 25,199 shares at $307,458 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.54 for the present operating margin

+40.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Entegris Inc. stands at +16.02. The total capital return value is set at 12.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.47. Equity return is now at value 21.80, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Based on Entegris Inc. (ENTG), the company’s capital structure generated 84.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.93. Total debt to assets is 39.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.53.