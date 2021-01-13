ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) went up by 16.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.09. The company’s stock price has collected 17.98% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/08/21 that ENDRA Life Sciences to Present at H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect 2021 Conference

Is It Worth Investing in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ :NDRA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NDRA is at 1.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.17. NDRA currently public float of 22.67M and currently shorts hold a 2.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NDRA was 470.76K shares.

NDRA’s Market Performance

NDRA stocks went up by 17.98% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.53% and a quarterly performance of 44.15%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.92% for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 31.30% for NDRA stocks with a simple moving average of 27.47% for the last 200 days.

NDRA Trading at 32.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NDRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.75%, as shares surge +20.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NDRA rose by +17.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8088. In addition, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. saw 40.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NDRA starting from Tokman Alexander Y, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $0.90 back on Jan 08. After this action, Tokman Alexander Y now owns 32,857 shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc., valued at $9,000 using the latest closing price.

Maloberti Renaud Bertrand, the Chief Commercial Officer of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc., sale 8,731 shares at $0.94 during a trade that took place back on Jan 08, which means that Maloberti Renaud Bertrand is holding 21,580 shares at $8,207 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NDRA

The total capital return value is set at -185.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -234.43. Equity return is now at value -652.00, with -381.80 for asset returns.

Based on ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA), the company’s capital structure generated 14.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.93. Total debt to assets is 9.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.27.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.15.