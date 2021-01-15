Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) went down by -1.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $92.08. The company’s stock price has collected -2.18% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/13/21 that Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On January 27, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE :EW) Right Now?

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 69.88 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EW is at 0.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $94.35, which is $6.86 above the current price. EW currently public float of 618.98M and currently shorts hold a 0.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EW was 2.45M shares.

EW’s Market Performance

EW stocks went down by -2.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.69% and a quarterly performance of 2.72%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.34% for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.96% for EW stocks with a simple moving average of 12.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EW stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for EW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EW in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $97 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2020.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EW reach a price target of $94, previously predicting the price at $89. The rating they have provided for EW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 11th, 2020.

EW Trading at 3.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares surge +2.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EW fell by -2.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.45. In addition, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation saw -4.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EW starting from BOBO DONALD E JR, who sale 13,077 shares at the price of $90.45 back on Jan 08. After this action, BOBO DONALD E JR now owns 48,508 shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, valued at $1,182,756 using the latest closing price.

Lemercier Jean-Luc M, the CVP, EMEA, Canada, Latin Amer of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, sale 20,523 shares at $91.24 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Lemercier Jean-Luc M is holding 139,221 shares at $1,872,475 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.55 for the present operating margin

+73.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stands at +24.08. The total capital return value is set at 27.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.53. Equity return is now at value 19.70, with 12.30 for asset returns.

Based on Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW), the company’s capital structure generated 16.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.06. Total debt to assets is 10.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.31.