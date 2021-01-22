Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) went up by 0.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $89.68. The company’s stock price has collected -1.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/14/21 that Apache, Devon Energy, and EOG Are a Few of the Oil and Gas Industry’s ‘Democrat Darlings’

Is It Worth Investing in Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ :FANG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FANG is at 2.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 25 analysts out of 32 who provided ratings for Diamondback Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $67.48, which is $2.09 above the current price. FANG currently public float of 156.49M and currently shorts hold a 4.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FANG was 4.10M shares.

FANG’s Market Performance

FANG stocks went down by -1.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 32.59% and a quarterly performance of 113.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.45% for Diamondback Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.14% for FANG stocks with a simple moving average of 52.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FANG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FANG stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for FANG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FANG in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $65 based on the research report published on December 11th of the previous year 2020.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FANG reach a price target of $41, previously predicting the price at $51. The rating they have provided for FANG stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on October 28th, 2020.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to FANG, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on August 05th of the previous year.

FANG Trading at 31.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FANG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.02%, as shares surge +35.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +145.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FANG fell by -1.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +89.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.51. In addition, Diamondback Energy Inc. saw 25.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FANG starting from Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes, who purchase 1,800 shares at the price of $46.92 back on Jun 19. After this action, Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes now owns 53,930 shares of Diamondback Energy Inc., valued at $84,456 using the latest closing price.

Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes, the CFO & Exec. VP – Bus Dev of Diamondback Energy Inc., purchase 4,750 shares at $17.23 during a trade that took place back on Mar 19, which means that Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes is holding 52,130 shares at $81,839 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FANG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.46 for the present operating margin

+40.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Diamondback Energy Inc. stands at +6.05. The total capital return value is set at 7.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.30. Equity return is now at value -36.80, with -19.80 for asset returns.

Based on Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG), the company’s capital structure generated 40.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.90. Total debt to assets is 22.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.