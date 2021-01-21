Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) went down by -3.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.47. The company’s stock price has collected 2.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/11/21 that Dave & Buster’s Provides Business Update Through First Nine Weeks of Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Offers Fourth Quarter Revenue Outlook

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PLAY is at 2.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.30, which is -$3.79 below the current price. PLAY currently public float of 38.13M and currently shorts hold a 26.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLAY was 2.79M shares.

PLAY’s Market Performance

PLAY stocks went up by 2.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.70% and a quarterly performance of 99.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.43% for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.13% for PLAY stocks with a simple moving average of 95.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLAY stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for PLAY by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for PLAY in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $14 based on the research report published on December 17th of the previous year 2020.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLAY reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for PLAY stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 02nd, 2020.

PLAY Trading at 28.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.40%, as shares surge +24.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +84.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLAY rose by +2.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +239.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.92. In addition, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. saw 15.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLAY starting from Metzinger Michael Joseph, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $29.31 back on Dec 23. After this action, Metzinger Michael Joseph now owns 10,271 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc., valued at $117,227 using the latest closing price.

Edmund Robert William, the SVP, General Counsel of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc., sale 2,871 shares at $24.01 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Edmund Robert William is holding 28,091 shares at $68,921 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.33 for the present operating margin

+17.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. stands at +7.40. The total capital return value is set at 11.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.19. Equity return is now at value -61.10, with -5.00 for asset returns.

Based on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY), the company’s capital structure generated 1,129.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.86. Total debt to assets is 80.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,093.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 127.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.27.