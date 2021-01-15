Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) went up by 0.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $68.00. The company’s stock price has collected 0.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/12/20 that Darling Ingredients’ Nature Safe Brand Innovates Organic Fertilizer Preventing Millions of Pounds in Landfills

Is It Worth Investing in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE :DAR) Right Now?

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.58 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DAR is at 1.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Darling Ingredients Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $63.30, which is -$8.48 below the current price. DAR currently public float of 160.00M and currently shorts hold a 2.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DAR was 1.34M shares.

DAR’s Market Performance

DAR stocks went up by 0.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.85% and a quarterly performance of 54.02%, while its annual performance rate touched 133.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.08% for Darling Ingredients Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.47% for DAR stocks with a simple moving average of 92.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAR

Tudor Pickering, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DAR reach a price target of $47. The rating they have provided for DAR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 09th, 2020.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to DAR, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on September 29th of the previous year.

DAR Trading at 26.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.33%, as shares surge +20.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAR rose by +0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +247.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.83. In addition, Darling Ingredients Inc. saw 15.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAR starting from Elrod Rick A, who sale 19,323 shares at the price of $47.83 back on Nov 25. After this action, Elrod Rick A now owns 176,503 shares of Darling Ingredients Inc., valued at $924,219 using the latest closing price.

Vervoort Jos, the EVP – Rousselot of Darling Ingredients Inc., sale 7,636 shares at $48.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 24, which means that Vervoort Jos is holding 63,791 shares at $366,528 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.66 for the present operating margin

+13.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Darling Ingredients Inc. stands at +9.29. The total capital return value is set at 2.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.67. Equity return is now at value 18.80, with 9.20 for asset returns.

Based on Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR), the company’s capital structure generated 69.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.94. Total debt to assets is 33.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.