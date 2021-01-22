W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) went down by -0.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $88.99. The company’s stock price has collected 0.09% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/11/21 that W. P. Carey Announces Four Industrial Investments Totaling $121 Million

Is It Worth Investing in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE :WPC) Right Now?

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.06 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WPC is at 0.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for W. P. Carey Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $75.71, which is $8.85 above the current price. WPC currently public float of 173.64M and currently shorts hold a 1.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WPC was 834.98K shares.

WPC’s Market Performance

WPC stocks went up by 0.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.03% and a quarterly performance of 0.62%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.86% for W. P. Carey Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.42% for WPC stocks with a simple moving average of -0.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WPC

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WPC reach a price target of $88. The rating they have provided for WPC stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on November 11th, 2019.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to WPC, setting the target price at $101 in the report published on October 25th of the previous year.

WPC Trading at -3.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares sank -4.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WPC rose by +0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.16. In addition, W. P. Carey Inc. saw -5.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WPC starting from ALEXANDER MARK A, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $58.78 back on May 19. After this action, ALEXANDER MARK A now owns 18,878 shares of W. P. Carey Inc., valued at $235,100 using the latest closing price.

Fox Jason E., the CEO of W. P. Carey Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $46.03 during a trade that took place back on Mar 19, which means that Fox Jason E. is holding 541,817 shares at $460,326 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.26 for the present operating margin

+51.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for W. P. Carey Inc. stands at +24.49. The total capital return value is set at 2.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.35. Equity return is now at value 6.60, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC), the company’s capital structure generated 88.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.94. Total debt to assets is 43.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.