VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) went up by 6.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.48. The company’s stock price has collected 9.88% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/05/21 that VYNE Therapeutics to Present at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare Corporate Access Event this Week

Is It Worth Investing in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :VYNE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.93. VYNE currently public float of 139.47M and currently shorts hold a 7.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VYNE was 1.51M shares.

VYNE’s Market Performance

VYNE stocks went up by 9.88% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.30% and a quarterly performance of -9.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -73.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.07% for VYNE Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.02% for VYNE stocks with a simple moving average of 2.33% for the last 200 days.

VYNE Trading at 5.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VYNE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.21%, as shares surge +2.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VYNE rose by +9.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6810. In addition, VYNE Therapeutics Inc. saw 12.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VYNE starting from LEPORE PATRICK G, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $1.71 back on Dec 03. After this action, LEPORE PATRICK G now owns 50,000 shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc., valued at $85,425 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VYNE

Equity return is now at value -487.90, with -211.50 for asset returns.