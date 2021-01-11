The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) went down by -0.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.22. The company’s stock price has collected -0.41% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/08/21 that Ralphs Pharmacies Provide First Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine To Health Care Professionals In Southern California

Is It Worth Investing in The Kroger Co. (NYSE :KR) Right Now?

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.43 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KR is at 0.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for The Kroger Co. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 17 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $34.96, which is $3.5 above the current price. KR currently public float of 756.30M and currently shorts hold a 9.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KR was 10.18M shares.

KR’s Market Performance

KR stocks went down by -0.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.05% and a quarterly performance of -7.76%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.43% for The Kroger Co.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.75% for KR stocks with a simple moving average of -4.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KR stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for KR by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for KR in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $31 based on the research report published on January 07th of the current year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KR reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for KR stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 20th, 2020.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to KR, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on October 23rd of the previous year.

KR Trading at -0.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares surge +1.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KR fell by -0.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.42. In addition, The Kroger Co. saw -0.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KR starting from SARGENT RONALD, who purchase 3,200 shares at the price of $31.65 back on Dec 30. After this action, SARGENT RONALD now owns 116,520 shares of The Kroger Co., valued at $101,280 using the latest closing price.

FIKE CARIN L, the Vice President and Treasurer of The Kroger Co., sale 2,000 shares at $31.53 during a trade that took place back on Dec 28, which means that FIKE CARIN L is holding 9,273 shares at $63,060 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.06 for the present operating margin

+19.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Kroger Co. stands at +1.34. The total capital return value is set at 9.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.95. Equity return is now at value 31.20, with 6.30 for asset returns.

Based on The Kroger Co. (KR), the company’s capital structure generated 246.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.11. Total debt to assets is 44.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 216.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 74.23 and the total asset turnover is 2.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.