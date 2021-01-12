Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB) went down by -8.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.47. The company’s stock price has collected -2.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Taseko Announces 2020 Financial & Operational Update

Is It Worth Investing in Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX :TGB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TGB is at 2.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Taseko Mines Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.56, which is $0.72 above the current price. TGB currently public float of 237.56M and currently shorts hold a 0.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TGB was 1.99M shares.

TGB’s Market Performance

TGB stocks went down by -2.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.58% and a quarterly performance of 19.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 130.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.78% for Taseko Mines Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.46% for TGB stocks with a simple moving average of 71.51% for the last 200 days.

TGB Trading at 20.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.77%, as shares surge +15.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGB fell by -2.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +390.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3130. In addition, Taseko Mines Limited saw -0.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TGB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.39 for the present operating margin

-13.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taseko Mines Limited stands at -16.20. The total capital return value is set at -8.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.90. Equity return is now at value -13.70, with -4.40 for asset returns.

Based on Taseko Mines Limited (TGB), the company’s capital structure generated 123.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.32. Total debt to assets is 42.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 118.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.