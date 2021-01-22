Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) went up by 5.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $370.95. The company’s stock price has collected 0.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/10/21 that The Top Stock Funds of 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE :SPOT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for Spotify Technology S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $244.20, which is -$63.26 below the current price. SPOT currently public float of 132.06M and currently shorts hold a 2.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SPOT was 1.60M shares.

SPOT’s Market Performance

SPOT stocks went up by 0.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.63% and a quarterly performance of 33.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 135.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.10% for Spotify Technology S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.33% for SPOT stocks with a simple moving average of 42.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPOT

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPOT reach a price target of $310. The rating they have provided for SPOT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 04th, 2021.

Monness Crespi & Hardt gave a rating of “Buy” to SPOT, setting the target price at $380 in the report published on December 30th of the previous year.

SPOT Trading at 13.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.14%, as shares surge +6.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPOT rose by +0.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +184.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $328.70. In addition, Spotify Technology S.A. saw 10.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SPOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.80 for the present operating margin

+25.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spotify Technology S.A. stands at -2.75. The total capital return value is set at -2.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.74. Equity return is now at value -30.80, with -12.40 for asset returns.

Based on Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT), the company’s capital structure generated 30.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.39. Total debt to assets is 12.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.54 and the total asset turnover is 1.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.