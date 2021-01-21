Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) went up by 7.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.39. The company’s stock price has collected 2.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/19/21 that Sequans and Thales Extend Collaboration on Next Generation LTE-M, NB-IoT, and Cat 1 Solutions

Is It Worth Investing in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE :SQNS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SQNS is at 0.92. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Sequans Communications S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.60, which is $2.88 above the current price. SQNS currently public float of 3.98M and currently shorts hold a 11.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SQNS was 566.55K shares.

SQNS’s Market Performance

SQNS stocks went up by 2.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 40.39% and a quarterly performance of 57.34%, while its annual performance rate touched 78.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.71% for Sequans Communications S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.85% for SQNS stocks with a simple moving average of 33.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SQNS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SQNS stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for SQNS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SQNS in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $12 based on the research report published on May 18th of the previous year 2020.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SQNS reach a price target of $2.50, previously predicting the price at $3. The rating they have provided for SQNS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 01st, 2018.

B. Riley FBR Inc. gave a rating of “Buy” to SQNS, setting the target price at $2.50 in the report published on February 14th of the previous year.

SQNS Trading at 40.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SQNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.63%, as shares surge +38.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +91.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SQNS rose by +2.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.74. In addition, Sequans Communications S.A. saw 29.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SQNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-101.32 for the present operating margin

+16.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sequans Communications S.A. stands at -118.90. The total capital return value is set at -105.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -240.03. Equity return is now at value 139.30, with -68.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.