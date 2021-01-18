Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) went down by -6.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.00. The company’s stock price has collected -8.66% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/11/21 that Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces the Sale of an Ultramax Vessel

Is It Worth Investing in Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE :SALT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SALT is at 1.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Scorpio Bulkers Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.63, which is $12.28 above the current price. SALT currently public float of 6.40M and currently shorts hold a 13.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SALT was 213.59K shares.

SALT’s Market Performance

SALT stocks went down by -8.66% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.20% and a quarterly performance of 6.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -66.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.63% for Scorpio Bulkers Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.36% for SALT stocks with a simple moving average of 9.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SALT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SALT stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for SALT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SALT in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $30 based on the research report published on October 28th of the previous year 2020.

SALT Trading at 11.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SALT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.75%, as shares surge +6.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SALT fell by -8.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.53. In addition, Scorpio Bulkers Inc. saw 4.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SALT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.05 for the present operating margin

+21.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Scorpio Bulkers Inc. stands at +19.88. The total capital return value is set at 0.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.89. Equity return is now at value -24.10, with -12.40 for asset returns.

Based on Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (SALT), the company’s capital structure generated 87.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.73. Total debt to assets is 46.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 33.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.