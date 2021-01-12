Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE:RMO) went down by -3.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.90. The company’s stock price has collected 1.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/04/21 that Heritage Environmental Services and Romeo Power Launch Commercial Fleet Electrification Program

Is It Worth Investing in Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE :RMO) Right Now?

Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE:RMO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1488.46 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Romeo Power Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $35.00. RMO currently public float of 10.35M and currently shorts hold a 27.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RMO was 3.78M shares.

RMO’s Market Performance

RMO stocks went up by 1.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.27% and a quarterly performance of 83.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 96.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.23% for Romeo Power Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.33% for RMO stocks with a simple moving average of 63.57% for the last 200 days.

RMO Trading at 15.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.67%, as shares sank -7.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +91.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RMO rose by +1.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +100.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.05. In addition, Romeo Power Inc. saw -13.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RMO

Equity return is now at value 0.20, with 0.20 for asset returns.