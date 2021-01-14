Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) went up by 27.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.70. The company’s stock price has collected 38.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that RESEARCH FRONTIERS’ SPD-SMARTGLASS TECHOLOGY DEBUTS AT CES IN CADILLAC CELESTIQ ELECTRIC VEHICLE

Plus, the 36-month beta value for REFR is at 1.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Research Frontiers Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.00. REFR currently public float of 25.20M and currently shorts hold a 6.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REFR was 223.97K shares.

REFR’s Market Performance

REFR stocks went up by 38.60% for the week, with a monthly jump of 43.64% and a quarterly performance of 41.07%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.67% for Research Frontiers Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 40.90% for REFR stocks with a simple moving average of 26.47% for the last 200 days.

REFR Trading at 39.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REFR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.42%, as shares surge +45.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REFR rose by +38.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.87. In addition, Research Frontiers Incorporated saw 40.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REFR starting from DOUGLAS KEVIN, who sale 133,000 shares at the price of $2.16 back on Aug 25. After this action, DOUGLAS KEVIN now owns 570,667 shares of Research Frontiers Incorporated, valued at $286,655 using the latest closing price.

DOUGLAS KEVIN, the 13(d)(3) group of Research Frontiers Incorporated, sale 57,000 shares at $2.16 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that DOUGLAS KEVIN is holding 855,997 shares at $122,852 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REFR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-201.36 for the present operating margin

-135.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Research Frontiers Incorporated stands at -243.54. The total capital return value is set at -56.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -69.45. Equity return is now at value -42.30, with -36.00 for asset returns.

Based on Research Frontiers Incorporated (REFR), the company’s capital structure generated 13.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.15. Total debt to assets is 11.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 54.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.86.