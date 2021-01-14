Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) went down by -3.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.42. The company’s stock price has collected -6.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that REPAY Announces Pricing of Upsized Convertible Notes Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ :RPAY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Repay Holdings Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.22, which is $4.48 above the current price. RPAY currently public float of 67.18M and currently shorts hold a 5.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RPAY was 663.27K shares.

RPAY’s Market Performance

RPAY stocks went down by -6.64% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.33% and a quarterly performance of -0.36%, while its annual performance rate touched 55.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.23% for Repay Holdings Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.45% for RPAY stocks with a simple moving average of 7.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RPAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RPAY stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for RPAY by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for RPAY in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $25 based on the research report published on October 05th of the previous year 2020.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RPAY reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for RPAY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 17th, 2020.

RPAY Trading at -0.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.21%, as shares surge +4.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPAY fell by -6.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.50. In addition, Repay Holdings Corporation saw -9.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RPAY starting from Moore Jacob Hamilton, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $24.93 back on Dec 16. After this action, Moore Jacob Hamilton now owns 210,860 shares of Repay Holdings Corporation, valued at $249,300 using the latest closing price.

Hartheimer Robert Herman, the Director of Repay Holdings Corporation, sale 17,500 shares at $24.21 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Hartheimer Robert Herman is holding 57,055 shares at $423,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RPAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.42 for the present operating margin

+46.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Repay Holdings Corporation stands at -38.27. The total capital return value is set at -1.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.19.

Based on Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY), the company’s capital structure generated 83.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.63. Total debt to assets is 27.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.