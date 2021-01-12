QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP) went up by 2.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.39. The company’s stock price has collected 16.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/05/21 that WeissLaw LLP Reminds RNET, NK, HMSY, and QEP Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Is It Worth Investing in QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE :QEP) Right Now?

QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.48 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for QEP is at 5.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for QEP Resources Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.64, which is -$0.16 below the current price. QEP currently public float of 220.61M and currently shorts hold a 1.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QEP was 5.36M shares.

QEP’s Market Performance

QEP stocks went up by 16.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.67% and a quarterly performance of 189.36%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.11% for QEP Resources Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.14% for QEP stocks with a simple moving average of 127.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QEP

MKM Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to QEP, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on June 18th of the previous year.

QEP Trading at 58.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.58%, as shares surge +17.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +228.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QEP rose by +16.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +615.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.46. In addition, QEP Resources Inc. saw 19.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QEP starting from TRICE DAVID A, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $0.60 back on Mar 09. After this action, TRICE DAVID A now owns 180,000 shares of QEP Resources Inc., valued at $18,000 using the latest closing price.

TRICE DAVID A, the Director of QEP Resources Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $1.70 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that TRICE DAVID A is holding 150,000 shares at $25,485 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.75 for the present operating margin

+26.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for QEP Resources Inc. stands at -8.07. The total capital return value is set at 4.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.95. Equity return is now at value 0.80, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on QEP Resources Inc. (QEP), the company’s capital structure generated 78.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.07. Total debt to assets is 36.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.