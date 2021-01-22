Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) went up by 6.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.99. The company’s stock price has collected 3.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE :SFTW) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SFTW currently public float of 1.67M and currently shorts hold a 1.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SFTW was 147.45K shares.

SFTW’s Market Performance

SFTW stocks went up by 3.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.50% and a quarterly performance of 10.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.88% for Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.03% for SFTW stocks with a simple moving average of 11.20% for the last 200 days.

SFTW Trading at 8.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFTW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.73% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.44%, as shares surge +5.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFTW rose by +3.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.58. In addition, Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. saw 6.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SFTW

Equity return is now at value -0.80, with -0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.65.