Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) went up by 11.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.19. The company’s stock price has collected 19.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. Confirms Lentigen Technology, Inc. to Manufacture Lentiviral Vectors for Its ROR1-targeting CAR-T Cell Therapy Program

Is It Worth Investing in Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :ONCT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ONCT is at 1.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.00, which is $2.32 above the current price. ONCT currently public float of 18.52M and currently shorts hold a 2.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ONCT was 5.51M shares.

ONCT’s Market Performance

ONCT stocks went up by 19.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.70% and a quarterly performance of 220.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 33.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.02% for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.29% for ONCT stocks with a simple moving average of 96.23% for the last 200 days.

ONCT Trading at 39.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.76%, as shares surge +15.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +259.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONCT rose by +19.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +93.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.80. In addition, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. saw 15.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONCT starting from CARTER MICHAEL G, who purchase 71,429 shares at the price of $2.10 back on Sep 01. After this action, CARTER MICHAEL G now owns 71,947 shares of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc., valued at $150,001 using the latest closing price.

AKER HAZEL M, the Legal Counsel of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc., purchase 41,972 shares at $2.38 during a trade that took place back on Jul 21, which means that AKER HAZEL M is holding 46,987 shares at $99,998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-619.38 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. stands at -1409.81. The total capital return value is set at -73.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -168.77. Equity return is now at value -150.60, with -91.90 for asset returns.

Based on Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.31. Total debt to assets is 0.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.83.