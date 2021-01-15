Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) went up by 0.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $112.58. The company’s stock price has collected 3.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/22/20 that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc. Donates Over $750,000 to Marine Toys for Tots Program

Is It Worth Investing in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :OLLI) Right Now?

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OLLI is at 1.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $95.43, which is -$1.57 below the current price. OLLI currently public float of 56.77M and currently shorts hold a 20.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OLLI was 1.07M shares.

OLLI’s Market Performance

OLLI stocks went up by 3.73% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.69% and a quarterly performance of 3.49%, while its annual performance rate touched 78.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.28% for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.32% for OLLI stocks with a simple moving average of 10.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLLI

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OLLI reach a price target of $95, previously predicting the price at $122. The rating they have provided for OLLI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 04th, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Underweight” to OLLI, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

OLLI Trading at 12.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.20%, as shares surge +21.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLLI rose by +3.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +108.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.78. In addition, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. saw 18.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLLI starting from SWYGERT JOHN W, who sale 154 shares at the price of $93.31 back on Jan 08. After this action, SWYGERT JOHN W now owns 25,156 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc., valued at $14,370 using the latest closing price.

SWYGERT JOHN W, the President, CEO of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc., sale 2,343 shares at $78.83 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that SWYGERT JOHN W is holding 25,156 shares at $184,699 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLLI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.13 for the present operating margin

+38.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. stands at +10.02. The total capital return value is set at 15.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.26. Equity return is now at value 19.70, with 13.00 for asset returns.

Based on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI), the company’s capital structure generated 33.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.06. Total debt to assets is 20.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 825.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.44.