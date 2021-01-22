Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL) went down by -5.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.51. The company’s stock price has collected -8.43% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/14/21 that Genesis Energy, L.P. Declares Quarterly Distribution

Is It Worth Investing in Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE :GEL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GEL is at 2.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Genesis Energy L.P. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.67, which is $2.25 above the current price. GEL currently public float of 105.78M and currently shorts hold a 0.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GEL was 1.00M shares.

GEL’s Market Performance

GEL stocks went down by -8.43% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.14% and a quarterly performance of 30.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.91% for Genesis Energy L.P.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.48% for GEL stocks with a simple moving average of -1.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEL

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GEL reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for GEL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 16th, 2020.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to GEL, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on February 20th of the previous year.

GEL Trading at -5.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.74%, as shares sank -7.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEL fell by -8.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.48. In addition, Genesis Energy L.P. saw -2.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEL starting from GOLOWAY WILLIAM STANTON, who sale 2,400 shares at the price of $5.23 back on Nov 10. After this action, GOLOWAY WILLIAM STANTON now owns 10,000 shares of Genesis Energy L.P., valued at $12,557 using the latest closing price.

ALBERT CONRAD P, the Director of Genesis Energy L.P., purchase 10,000 shares at $3.04 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that ALBERT CONRAD P is holding 15,000 shares at $30,391 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.26 for the present operating margin

+13.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genesis Energy L.P. stands at +3.87. The total capital return value is set at 4.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.64. Equity return is now at value -32.20, with -6.10 for asset returns.

Based on Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL), the company’s capital structure generated 161.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.82. Total debt to assets is 54.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 249.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.