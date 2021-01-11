Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) went down by -9.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.00. The company’s stock price has collected -0.79% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/06/21 that Clever Leaves to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :CLVR) Right Now?

CLVR currently public float of 21.50M and currently shorts hold a 0.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLVR was 971.25K shares.

CLVR’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.21% for CLVR stocks with a simple moving average of -15.21% for the last 200 days.

CLVR Trading at -15.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.93% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLVR fell by -0.79%. In addition, Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. saw -0.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CLVR

Equity return is now at value -0.60, with -0.60 for asset returns.