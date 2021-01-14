Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) went up by 1.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.22. The company’s stock price has collected 0.37% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 8 hours ago that Bunge Limited Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in Bunge Limited (NYSE :BG) Right Now?

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BG is at 0.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Bunge Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $72.88, which is $2.45 above the current price. BG currently public float of 134.51M and currently shorts hold a 2.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BG was 1.33M shares.

BG’s Market Performance

BG stocks went up by 0.37% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.65% and a quarterly performance of 38.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.79% for Bunge Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.67% for BG stocks with a simple moving average of 46.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BG stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for BG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BG in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $46 based on the research report published on May 13th of the previous year 2020.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BG reach a price target of $46, previously predicting the price at $39. The rating they have provided for BG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 31st, 2020.

BG Trading at 13.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares surge +10.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BG rose by +0.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.36. In addition, Bunge Limited saw 7.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BG starting from Bali Vinita, who purchase 1,200 shares at the price of $46.17 back on Aug 19. After this action, Bali Vinita now owns 9,672 shares of Bunge Limited, valued at $55,404 using the latest closing price.

Neppl John W, the EVP, Chief Financial Officer of Bunge Limited, purchase 5,000 shares at $36.55 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Neppl John W is holding 5,000 shares at $182,735 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.86 for the present operating margin

+4.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bunge Limited stands at -3.13. The total capital return value is set at 6.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.54. Equity return is now at value 10.90, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Bunge Limited (BG), the company’s capital structure generated 97.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.30. Total debt to assets is 31.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.54 and the total asset turnover is 2.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.