Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) went up by 12.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.60. The company's stock price has collected 10.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BBBY is at 2.20. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.75, which is -$6.4 below the current price. BBBY currently public float of 113.95M and currently shorts hold a 66.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BBBY was 9.29M shares.

BBBY’s Market Performance

BBBY stocks went up by 10.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 56.85% and a quarterly performance of 23.61%, while its annual performance rate touched 88.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.54% for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 43.24% for BBBY stocks with a simple moving average of 117.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBBY stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for BBBY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BBBY in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $27 based on the research report published on January 08th of the current year 2021.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BBBY reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for BBBY stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 29th, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to BBBY, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on October 29th of the previous year.

BBBY Trading at 48.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.63% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.82%, as shares surge +59.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBBY rose by +10.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +541.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.65. In addition, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. saw 70.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBBY starting from Schechter Joshua, who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $19.87 back on Nov 11. After this action, Schechter Joshua now owns 21,016 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., valued at $29,798 using the latest closing price.

Schechter Joshua, the Director of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $20.23 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Schechter Joshua is holding 19,516 shares at $60,690 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBBY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.77 for the present operating margin

+31.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stands at -5.50. The total capital return value is set at -1.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.31. Equity return is now at value -14.20, with -3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY), the company’s capital structure generated 219.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.70. Total debt to assets is 49.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 193.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.