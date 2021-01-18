Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) went down by -4.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.90. The company’s stock price has collected 19.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/15/21 that Arcus Biosciences Presents Promising Initial Data from Phase 1 Portion of ARC-8 Study for AB680 in Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer

Is It Worth Investing in Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE :RCUS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Arcus Biosciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $47.60, which is $5.02 above the current price. RCUS currently public float of 44.15M and currently shorts hold a 13.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RCUS was 524.28K shares.

RCUS’s Market Performance

RCUS stocks went up by 19.95% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.88% and a quarterly performance of 82.08%, while its annual performance rate touched 253.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.36% for Arcus Biosciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.60% for RCUS stocks with a simple moving average of 49.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCUS stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for RCUS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RCUS in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $50 based on the research report published on November 24th of the previous year 2020.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to RCUS, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on April 03rd of the previous year.

RCUS Trading at 34.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.47%, as shares surge +19.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +77.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCUS rose by +19.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +164.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.97. In addition, Arcus Biosciences Inc. saw 42.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCUS starting from Grossman William, who sale 2,117 shares at the price of $31.35 back on Dec 16. After this action, Grossman William now owns 6,727 shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc., valued at $66,368 using the latest closing price.

Goeltz II Robert C., the Chief Financial Officer of Arcus Biosciences Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $21.57 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that Goeltz II Robert C. is holding 5,000 shares at $107,849 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-591.39 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Arcus Biosciences Inc. stands at -564.73. The total capital return value is set at -44.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.48. Equity return is now at value -27.40, with -21.00 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 139.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.49.