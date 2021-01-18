Airgain Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) went down by -7.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.05. The company’s stock price has collected 8.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/12/21 that Airgain(R) Announces the Release of 5G and Wi-Fi 6E MULTIMAX(R) Next Antennas for the Fleet Vehicle Market

Is It Worth Investing in Airgain Inc. (NASDAQ :AIRG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AIRG is at 1.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Airgain Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.75, which is $3.41 above the current price. AIRG currently public float of 9.18M and currently shorts hold a 5.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AIRG was 71.36K shares.

AIRG’s Market Performance

AIRG stocks went up by 8.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 38.44% and a quarterly performance of 37.16%, while its annual performance rate touched 87.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.06% for Airgain Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.59% for AIRG stocks with a simple moving average of 60.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIRG stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for AIRG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AIRG in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $20 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2020.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AIRG reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for AIRG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 07th, 2020.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to AIRG, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on August 03rd of the previous year.

AIRG Trading at 30.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.30%, as shares surge +29.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIRG rose by +8.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +192.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.25. In addition, Airgain Inc. saw 8.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIRG starting from Thill Kevin, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $13.63 back on Aug 12. After this action, Thill Kevin now owns 59,499 shares of Airgain Inc., valued at $1,021,943 using the latest closing price.

Lyle David, the Chief Financial Officer of Airgain Inc., purchase 6,790 shares at $8.36 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Lyle David is holding 47,000 shares at $56,758 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.68 for the present operating margin

+45.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Airgain Inc. stands at +1.66. The total capital return value is set at 0.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.99. Equity return is now at value -4.50, with -4.00 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 7.60 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.67.