Cryoport Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) went up by 11.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.90. The company’s stock price has collected 21.92% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/20/21 that Cryoport Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Cryoport Inc. (NASDAQ :CYRX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CYRX is at 1.20. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Cryoport Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $66.33, which is -$18.82 below the current price. CYRX currently public float of 39.07M and currently shorts hold a 18.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CYRX was 763.26K shares.

CYRX’s Market Performance

CYRX stocks went up by 21.92% for the week, with a monthly jump of 61.51% and a quarterly performance of 88.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 315.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.29% for Cryoport Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 50.44% for CYRX stocks with a simple moving average of 111.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYRX stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for CYRX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CYRX in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $54 based on the research report published on November 10th of the previous year 2020.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CYRX reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for CYRX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 08th, 2020.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to CYRX, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on July 01st of the previous year.

CYRX Trading at 59.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 11.11% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.05%, as shares surge +64.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYRX rose by +21.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +401.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.19. In addition, Cryoport Inc. saw 87.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYRX starting from Mandalam Ramkumar, who sale 11,092 shares at the price of $48.00 back on Nov 24. After this action, Mandalam Ramkumar now owns 20,054 shares of Cryoport Inc., valued at $532,416 using the latest closing price.

BERMAN RICHARD J, the Director of Cryoport Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $55.55 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that BERMAN RICHARD J is holding 0 shares at $1,110,934 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-51.29 for the present operating margin

+51.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cryoport Inc. stands at -54.01. The total capital return value is set at -18.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.96. Equity return is now at value -17.70, with -11.30 for asset returns.

Based on Cryoport Inc. (CYRX), the company’s capital structure generated 3.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.66. Total debt to assets is 3.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.86.