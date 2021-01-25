Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) went down by -5.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.92. The company’s stock price has collected -2.60% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/15/21 that Big Oil Missed This, Now It Could Be Worth Billions

Is It Worth Investing in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE :CPG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Crescent Point Energy Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.97. CPG currently public float of 528.92M and currently shorts hold a 2.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CPG was 2.72M shares.

CPG’s Market Performance

CPG stocks went down by -2.60% for the week, with a monthly jump of 32.16% and a quarterly performance of 132.56%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.78% for Crescent Point Energy Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.02% for CPG stocks with a simple moving average of 79.84% for the last 200 days.

CPG Trading at 34.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.13%, as shares surge +37.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +104.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPG fell by -2.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +197.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.70. In addition, Crescent Point Energy Corp. saw 28.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.89 for the present operating margin

+25.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crescent Point Energy Corp. stands at -35.91. The total capital return value is set at 6.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.88.

Based on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG), the company’s capital structure generated 57.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.62. Total debt to assets is 30.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.