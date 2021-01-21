Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) went down by -4.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $126.56. The company’s stock price has collected -5.01% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Cree, Inc. to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings on January 27, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Cree Inc. (NASDAQ :CREE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CREE is at 1.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Cree Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $74.77, which is -$40.5 below the current price. CREE currently public float of 109.78M and currently shorts hold a 11.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CREE was 1.64M shares.

CREE’s Market Performance

CREE stocks went down by -5.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.46% and a quarterly performance of 54.88%, while its annual performance rate touched 118.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.90% for Cree Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.46% for CREE stocks with a simple moving average of 69.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CREE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CREE stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CREE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CREE in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $108 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2021.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CREE reach a price target of $93. The rating they have provided for CREE stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 07th, 2020.

CREE Trading at 21.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CREE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.75%, as shares surge +17.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +66.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CREE fell by -5.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +240.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $110.45. In addition, Cree Inc. saw 8.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CREE starting from WERNER THOMAS H, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $91.02 back on Nov 30. After this action, WERNER THOMAS H now owns 61,315 shares of Cree Inc., valued at $910,200 using the latest closing price.

REPLOGLE JOHN B, the Director of Cree Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $70.59 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13, which means that REPLOGLE JOHN B is holding 63,170 shares at $282,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CREE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.13 for the present operating margin

+25.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cree Inc. stands at -21.21. The total capital return value is set at -6.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.11. Equity return is now at value -17.10, with -11.40 for asset returns.

Based on Cree Inc. (CREE), the company’s capital structure generated 39.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.06. Total debt to assets is 25.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.47.