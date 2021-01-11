comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) went up by 15.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.51. The company’s stock price has collected 32.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/07/21 that Comscore Enters Deal With Charter, Qurate Retail and Cerberus

Is It Worth Investing in comScore Inc. (NASDAQ :SCOR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SCOR is at 1.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for comScore Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.70, which is $0.41 above the current price. SCOR currently public float of 59.96M and currently shorts hold a 6.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SCOR was 399.58K shares.

SCOR’s Market Performance

SCOR stocks went up by 32.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 33.20% and a quarterly performance of 52.31%, while its annual performance rate touched -36.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.13% for comScore Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 40.36% for SCOR stocks with a simple moving average of 23.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCOR stocks, with Aegis Capital repeating the rating for SCOR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SCOR in the upcoming period, according to Aegis Capital is $8 based on the research report published on February 28th of the previous year 2020.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SCOR reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $28. The rating they have provided for SCOR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 10th, 2019.

Aegis Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to SCOR, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on April 02nd of the previous year.

SCOR Trading at 43.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.88%, as shares surge +35.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +68.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCOR rose by +32.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.39. In addition, comScore Inc. saw 32.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SCOR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.03 for the present operating margin

+37.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for comScore Inc. stands at -87.23. The total capital return value is set at -9.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.02. Equity return is now at value -22.90, with -8.10 for asset returns.

Based on comScore Inc. (SCOR), the company’s capital structure generated 97.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.47. Total debt to assets is 35.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 93.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.