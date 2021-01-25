Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) went down by -3.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.00. The company’s stock price has collected -4.75% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/12/21 that Clever Leaves Signs Multi-Year Partnership with Brazilian Cannabis Company Entourage Phytolab

Is It Worth Investing in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :CLVR) Right Now?

CLVR currently public float of 21.50M and currently shorts hold a 1.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLVR was 1.05M shares.

CLVR’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.62% for Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.43% for CLVR stocks with a simple moving average of -3.40% for the last 200 days.

CLVR Trading at -3.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.90%, as shares sank -9.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLVR fell by -4.75%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.91. In addition, Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. saw 10.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CLVR

Equity return is now at value -0.60, with -0.60 for asset returns.