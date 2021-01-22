Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) went up by 0.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $167.74. The company’s stock price has collected 0.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that Chubb Earns Highest Customer Satisfaction Rating in Latest J.D. Power Study

Is It Worth Investing in Chubb Limited (NYSE :CB) Right Now?

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.26 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CB is at 0.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Chubb Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $165.39, which is $8.77 above the current price. CB currently public float of 449.37M and currently shorts hold a 0.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CB was 1.88M shares.

CB’s Market Performance

CB stocks went up by 0.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.16% and a quarterly performance of 31.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.81% for Chubb Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.38% for CB stocks with a simple moving average of 21.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CB stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CB in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $155 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CB reach a price target of $138, previously predicting the price at $132. The rating they have provided for CB stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on December 22nd, 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to CB, setting the target price at $176 in the report published on December 08th of the previous year.

CB Trading at 3.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares surge +3.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CB rose by +0.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $153.79. In addition, Chubb Limited saw 2.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CB starting from Keogh John W, who sale 23,432 shares at the price of $153.04 back on Dec 15. After this action, Keogh John W now owns 197,155 shares of Chubb Limited, valued at $3,586,060 using the latest closing price.

BOROUGHS TIMOTHY ALAN, the Executive Vice President* of Chubb Limited, sale 17,321 shares at $152.45 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that BOROUGHS TIMOTHY ALAN is holding 168,144 shares at $2,640,586 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.40 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Chubb Limited stands at +13.01. The total capital return value is set at 7.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.72. Equity return is now at value 4.20, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Chubb Limited (CB), the company’s capital structure generated 31.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.70. Total debt to assets is 10.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.39.